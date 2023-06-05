Police arrest 3 for robbery of a 16-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they arrested three suspects Sunday, June 4 for robbing a 16-year-old.

Authorities said at 6:50 p.m. they responded to a robbery complaint at the intersection of Gulf Dale Drive and Curry Drive.

Officers discovered a 16-year-old victim was walking with friends when three known male suspects approached him with guns and demanded his clothing, phone and wallet, according to officials.

MPD said the victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

Police said they were able to locate the suspects at the 1000 block of Lois Drive and take them into custody.

Caleb Berryhill, 18, Jadarius Flott, 19, and Auzayviontae Coleman, 20, are all charged with first degree robbery, according to jail records.

