The Presbyterian Home for Children to host ‘Sweet Home Soirée’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Presbyterian Home for Children will host the Sweet Home Soirée in Mobile at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Country Club of Mobile.

The Soirée is the Home’s signature gala that serves as an important fundraiser and as a fun-filled fellowship featuring a plated dinner, live jazz music and silent and live auctions. The Soirées also give the Home the opportunity to recognize individuals who have been faithful and impactful ministry partners, enabling the continuing services for the precious children and youth entrusted in the Home’s care.

The Home held Soirées in Birmingham and Huntsville earlier this spring.

For tickets, visit www.phfc.org/phfcevents

