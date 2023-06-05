Advertise With Us
Prichard PD investigating homicide from the weekend

Officers identified the victim as 29-year-old Darryl Moffett.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Friday at Church and Edison Street.

Investigators said upon arrival a male subject was found outside dead shot at least once.

Officers identified the victim as 29-year-old Darryl Moffett.

The shooting happened near Moffett’s home, according to investigators.

Prichard PD said there are no suspects at this time.

Officials calling it “another senseless murder.”

