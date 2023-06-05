Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sheriff: Neighbor feud over playing children ends with Florida mother dead

A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A two-and-a-half-year neighborhood feud over playing children has ended in a Florida mother’s fatal shooting, officials said Monday.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference Monday that deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Ocala is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

Woods said deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 regarding the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. The sheriff’s office hasn’t arrested or identified the shooter. Woods said detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any criminal charges.

A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said. (WESH)

Before the shooting, Owens’ children had been playing in a field near the shooter’s apartment, officials said. At some point, the woman yelled at the children and threw a pair of skates, which hit one of the children, Woods said. When Owens later confronted the woman at her apartment, an argument ensued, and the woman shot Owens through the front door, investigators said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey .... indicted on federal fraud charges.
Thrice-convicted Semmes man charged with masterminding elaborate fraud from prison

Latest News

FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US
Prichard Police Department
Prichard PD investigating homicide from the weekend
Sheriff Simmons says while some have come forward with information it’s the ones who haven’t...
ECSO: One person dead, four others injured after target attack at a house party
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say