Shooting at a Pensacola party leaves 1 dead and 4 injured

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a large gathering in Pensacola which killed one person and injured another four.

Deputies said they responded to a shots fired call at a gathering of 50 to 100 people that was taking place at the 200 block of Crescent Drive.

According to authorities, an unknown suspect walked into the gathering and opened fire and then fled.

A male victim was killed in the shooting and four other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The names of the victims have yet to be released and ECSO said they are still working to identify the shooter.

