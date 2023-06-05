Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Supreme Court rejects case of woman on Alabama death row

The Supreme Court is leaving in place the sentence of a woman on death row in Alabama who helped her boyfriend kill his two young children
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10,...
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023.(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the sentence of a woman on death row in Alabama who helped her boyfriend kill his two young children.

The high court on Monday rejected an appeal from lawyers for Heather Leavell-Keaton. As is typical, the court rejected the case without comment.

Leavell-Keaton was convicted of murder in the death of 3-year-old Chase DeBlase and manslaughter in the death of his sister, 4-year-old Natalie DeBlase. Prosecutors said she poisoned the children with antifreeze. There was also evidence the children’s father, John DeBlase, strangled them. The children’s remains were found in the woods in Alabama and Mississippi.

Leavell-Keaton was originally sentenced to death in 2015. A new sentencing hearing was ordered, however, after a court found that the judge who sentenced Leavell-Keaton to death erred by failing to give her a chance to speak on her own behalf before sentencing. She was sentenced to death again in 2021.

Leavell-Keaton 's lawyers argued in their petition to the Supreme Court that at the most recent sentencing hearing she should have been given the opportunity to present evidence of her good behavior in prison between 2015 and 2021.

Leavell-Keaton is one of five women on death row in Alabama.

John DeBlase was also convicted in the death of the children in a separate trial and sentenced to death. He remains on death row.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey .... indicted on federal fraud charges.
Thrice-convicted Semmes man charged with masterminding elaborate fraud from prison

Latest News

Brandon Miller speaks to the media prior Alabama playing in the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament.
Alabama basketball manager was with Brandon Miller at shooting scene, lawsuit against NY Times says
Alabama lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation to exempt at least a portion of a worker’s...
Lawmakers approve tax cut on part of overtime pay
Proponents of a tax removal on groceries hold a rally April 11, 2023, outside the Statehouse in...
After decades of attempts, major Alabama bill to cut state’s 4% grocery tax wins final passage
Tennessee's Destiny Rodriguez slides home to score beating the tag by Alabama catcher Ally...
West’s 3-run homer, Rogers’ pitching help Tennessee top Alabama 10-5 in WCWS softball opener