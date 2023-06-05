Advertise With Us
Teen killed in UTV accident in Baldwin County

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager was killed in a UTV crash in Baldwin County over the weekend.

It happened in the Stockton community. Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene about 3 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say a 15-year-old boy was driving the UTV on private property when he was involved in a rollover crash and died from his injuries.

