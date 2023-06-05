Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UWSWA and 46 partner agencies provided services to 211,208 individuals in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties

About United Way 2-1-1

· 2-1-1 is a FREE and confidential health and human services help line that is staffed by partner agency Lifelines Family Counseling

· Since its creation in 2007, United Way’s 2-1-1 Help Line has been the nation’s premier referral resource for people who are seeking health and human services information.

· Last year, 2-1-1 received 11,883 calls from individuals seeking services. 2-1-1 call specialists provided referrals to over 9,987 callers in Southwest Alabama.

· Types of services: food, housing, utility assistance, healthcare systems, and government services. It also can connect people with information and referrals for: transportation, legal services, counseling and support groups, disaster aftercare, and much more.

· Dial 2-1-1 or 888.421.1266

When you support United Way programs that improve access to services, like United Way 2-1-1, you are Inspiring Change in Southwest Alabama.

2022 Goal is nearly met at 84% but there is still time for you to contribute!

The money raised during the annual campaign provided funding to the 11 internal programs – including United Way 2-1-1 and grant funds to our 46 partner agencies.

To Give:

VENMO - @uwswa

Please include your name and email in the notes section

Text GiveUnited22 to 91999

Follow the directions you receive and fill out the form completely

UWSWA Website – https://uwswa.org

