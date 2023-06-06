18-year-old injured in diving accident

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - Fort Morgan Chief Craig Rohman confirmed there was a diving accident earlier today in Fort Morgan.

According to the chief, an 18-year-old was with a group of friends on a college trip when he dived off the shore on Plantation Road.

Water was too shallow and he hit his head. Officials sayid he did have feeling in his extremities.

He was flown to Sacred Heart in Pensacola.

