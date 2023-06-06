Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

18-year-old injured in diving accident

(MGN)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - Fort Morgan Chief Craig Rohman confirmed there was a diving accident earlier today in Fort Morgan.

According to the chief, an 18-year-old was with a group of friends on a college trip when he dived off the shore on Plantation Road.

Water was too shallow and he hit his head. Officials sayid he did have feeling in his extremities.

He was flown to Sacred Heart in Pensacola.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court

Latest News

Gun with Police Lights
MPD: Woman sitting in vehicle escapes injury in gunfire exchange
Devin Lewis
Theodore man faces drug charges after allegedly trying to flee scene of crash
STEAM Camp for kids is officially underway
Summer camps underway in Baldwin County for kids K-8
Jacob Matthews ... charged with domestic violence.
Grand jury will consider indictment of ex-Mobile cop charged with assaulting girlfriend