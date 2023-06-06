Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood resigns
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Zach Hood has resigned as director of the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency.
Hood tendered his resignation effective immediately at Tuesday’s Baldwin County Commission meeting.
There was no immediate word on the reason for the resignation.
Baldwin County EMA Assistant Director Tom Tyler is now the interim director.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.