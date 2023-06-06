Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood resigns

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Zach Hood has resigned as director of the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency.

Hood tendered his resignation effective immediately at Tuesday’s Baldwin County Commission meeting.

There was no immediate word on the reason for the resignation.

Baldwin County EMA Assistant Director Tom Tyler is now the interim director.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court

Latest News

Steam summer camp in Fairhope
Steam summer camp in Fairhope
Baldwin EMA director resigns effective immediately
Baldwin EMA director resigns effective immediately
Warrior Police respond to video showing officers punching suspect
Warrior Police Chief responds to controversial video showing officers punching man
Foggy conditions lead to MPD officer striking a pedestrian on I-10
Foggy conditions lead to MPD officer striking a pedestrian on I-10