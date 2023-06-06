Advertise With Us
Bayou La Batre couple loses everything in Memorial Day fire

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - A Bayou La Batre couple lost everything in a house fire last week.

They say they lived in the home for over 10 years and raised grandchildren there. Now, they have little to spare and need help rebuilding their lives.

Fortunately, the couple is staying with family down the road, but they need help finding a permanent, new home.

Toum Myxai showed the destruction the blaze left to her home, pointing to what used to be the children’s bedroom.

She said it was the most terrifying moment of her life.

“I saw it and didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I was screaming.”

Memorial Day, she and her husband were getting ready for bed when she smelled something burning.

Then, she saw her laundry room on fire.

“I opened the back door, and I saw the fire and just started screaming, ‘fire, fire!’” she said. “He tried getting water, and I said you don’t have time you have to run for your life.”

The structure of the house was burnt black, and debris piled of what used to be clothes and kitchenware. The siding was melted.

Now, family is just thankful they made it out alive.

“Lucky my kids weren’t here,” said Giovanna Zamarripas, their daughter-in-law. “They came out safely, my mother-in-law and father-in-law.”

The family now needs help.

“It was so sad,” said Myxai. “I’ll be glad if people help me a lot.”

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

The family said it all started from faulty wires in the laundry room.

