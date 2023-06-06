City council approves contract to start design work to renovate Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a big step forward for the Mobile Civic Center. Goodwyn Mills Cawood will soon start designing the first 25%-30% of the renovation for the civic center’s theater and arena. Public Works Executive Director James Delapp says this will shed some light on the total cost for the project.

“At the end of that the city will have a chance to review what the design is and reevaluate the overall cost for the project,” said Delapp. “This design will help us get a much closer cost estimate.”

Delapp says the city hopes to have the partial design finished by the end of this year. Once that happens, they hope to start construction soon after the 2025 Mardi Gras season.

“If the design stays on schedule, it goes on through the council process on schedule, it goes up to bid and gets a construction contract on schedule then we feel confident we can get it done in 21 months,” added Delapp.

During construction, organizations will have to move their Mardi Gras balls somewhere else. The city says they are working on other venues for them. While construction won’t start for a couple of years, the Army Corps of Engineers building is scheduled to break ground on June 28th. Which will affect parking for the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

“The parking lot that’s traditionally used for parking for the events will be closed for construction of the office building and the parking deck,” said Delapp. “We anticipate the parking deck will be complete and ready to be used for the 25 season.”

Delapp says the city is also evaluating whether to keep the expo hall as part of the renovation. Regardless, they hope to have the entire project finished by 2027.

