Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Daily migrant encounters at southern border down since end of Title 42, DHS says

FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the...
FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the pedestrian entrance to the San Isidro Port of Entry, linking Tijuana, Mexico with San Diego, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of daily migrant encounters on the U.S. southern border have been low since Title 42 ended.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12.

That’s much fewer than the 10,000 daily encounters before Title 42 lifted.

The pandemic-era policy allowed U.S. officials to quickly turn migrants away at the border.

Officials caution that migration flow can change and that they are ready to adjust where needed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court

Latest News

Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pa. Merck is suing the...
Merck sues federal government, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices extortion
Jacob Matthews ... charged with domestic violence.
Grand jury will consider indictment of ex-Mobile cop charged with assaulting girlfriend
The judge said people who mistakenly believe gender identity is a choice also “tend to...
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento