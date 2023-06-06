DEA: Victims losing money, personal information to scammers posing as agents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning that victims are losing money and personally identifiable information in a widespread fraud scheme where telephone scammers are impersonating DEA agents.

The DEA office in Mobile received multiple calls to the tip line regarding this scam, authorities said.

Officials said scammers may state that the victim’s name was used to rent a vehicle which was stopped at the border and found to contain a large quantity of drugs. The caller then asks for verification of the victim’s social security number or says that the victim’s bank account has been compromised, according to the authorities. The DEA also said that, in some cases, the caller threatens the victim with arrest for the fictional drug seizure and may then instruct the person to send money to pay a “fine.”

Officials said scammers have spoofed legitimate DEA phone numbers to convince their targets the call is legitimate, or texted photos of what appears to be a real law enforcement badge and photo ID.

A portion of an actual scam call can be heard here.

The DEA said scammers may also:

• Use an aggressive tone and refuse to leave a message with anyone other than the targeted victim;

• Threaten arrest and in the case of doctors/pharmacists, threaten to cancel their DEA registration number;

• Demand thousands of dollars via wire transfer or in the form of untraceable gift card numbers the victim is told to provide over the phone;

• Ask for personal information, like social security number and date of birth;

• Reference National Provider Identifier numbers and/or state license numbers when calling a medical practitioner. They also may claim that patients are making accusations against that practitioner.

Officials said DEA personnel will never contact members of the public or medical practitioners by telephone to demand money or any other form of payment.

Authorities said anyone receiving a call from a person claiming to be with DEA should report the incident to the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

In addition, the Federal Trade Commission also takes reports at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Visit www.identitytheft.gov to learn more about protecting yourself against identity theft.

