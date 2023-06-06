Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

DeSantis signs digital bill of rights

According to the Governor’s Office, this legislation will require search engines like Google to...
According to the Governor’s Office, this legislation will require search engines like Google to reveal if they prioritize search results based on political ideology.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 262, effectively creating what he deems the Digital Bill of Rights.

According to the Governor’s Office, this legislation will require search engines like Google to reveal if they prioritize search results based on political ideology.

SB-262 is also meant to prevent government-level censorship by forbidding state or local government employees from allegedly working with big tech companies to censor protected speech.

Other pieces of the legislation reportedly include the following:

  • Being able to control personal data, including confirming, accessing, or deleting personal data from a social platform
  • The right to prevent your personal data from being used against you when purchasing a house, health insurance, or being hired
  • Information on how internet search engines can manipulate search results
  • Being able to opt out of having personal data sold
  • Protecting children from personal data collection

You can read more about the bill here, and below.

Digital Bill of Rights
Digital Bill of Rights(Office of Governor DeSantis)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court

Latest News

Jacob Matthews ... charged with domestic violence.
Grand jury will consider indictment of ex-Mobile cop charged with assaulting girlfriend
Steam summer camp in Fairhope
Steam summer camp in Fairhope
Baldwin EMA director resigns effective immediately
Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood resigns
Baldwin EMA director resigns effective immediately
Baldwin EMA director resigns effective immediately