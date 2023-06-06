Discussing World Oceans Day with Audubon Curator Zack Lemann

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The ocean covers over 70% of the planet. It is our life source, supporting humanity’s sustenance and that of every other organism on earth. It produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, it is home to most of earth’s biodiversity, and is the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world.

Oceans absorb about 30% of carbon dioxide produced by humans, buffering the impacts of global warming. This year World Oceans Day (June 8) coincides with the $40 million renovation at Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans - one of the country’s most visited aquariums and the new Audubon Insectarium.

Audubon’s curator Zack Lemann joined us to discuss World Oceans Day, exhibits at Audubon Aquarium that highlight the world’s oceans, and the opening of the unique Audubon Insectarium.

Association of Zoos and Aquariums is spearheading the Party for the Planet World Ocean Day - and Audubon Aquarium is one of 238 accredited zoos and aquariums around the country participating in this celebration of the world’s oceans.

At the newly renovated New Orleans Audubon Aquarium, visitors can experience wildlife from around the world including the Mississippi River, the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and the Amazon Basin with hundreds of wildlife species including sharks, stingrays, white alligators and penguins.

At the first of its kind in the country Audubon Insectarium, visitors can immerse themselves in butterfly gardens with more than 20 species of butterflies and explore the insect world which makes up the largest group of animals on the planet.

About Curator Zack Lemann - Curator of Animal Collections at Audubon Insectarium

Zack Lemann has been with the Audubon Nature Institute since 1992 and has been a handler and narrator for various wildlife shows – including the sea lion and elephant shows – at the Audubon Zoo. Zack has served as a point person for animal acquisitions, scientific content, and exhibit design ideas. Zack’s curatorial responsibilities include overseeing live exhibits and presentation areas using live animals.

With a combination of zoo/museum experience, biology master’s degree coursework from the University of New Orleans, field experience and personal contacts with professionals in various natural history fields, Zack has gained a wealth of information about insects and their relatives. Sharing this knowledge has been a passion of his for over three decades, and Zack is now a requested speaker and presenter at many events both in New Orleans and around the United States.

Zack is better known in local circles as a “bug chef.” He has not only cooked bugs at various Audubon Nature Institute events, but he has been on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and other national television programs (Montel Williams, Maury Povich, Steve Harvey) serving up insect dishes. Other national media appearances include “The Today Show,” “The Bonnie Hunt Show,” and programs on National Geographic TV, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, The Travel Channel, Esquire Network, and The Food Network. Zack’s home includes its very own “bug room” that houses a small live arthropod collection.

For more information on Audubon Aquarium visit http://audubonnatureinstitute.org/aquarium

