Expect pop-up showers, storms for next few days

(WALA) - We started off mild this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into this afternoon, daytime highs will max out in the mid- to upper 80s, and the lower 90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling about 3 to 5 degrees warmer.

There is a chance for isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms heading into this afternoon and evening, with the highest chances being for our inland areas.

Overnight, we will stay mild in the 60s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will rinse and repeat. Daytime highs will continue in the mid- to upper 80s and the lower 90s, with more chances for pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rip current risks are low and will stay that way for the next three days.

Tracking the tropics, the Gulf and Caribbean are quiet. In the far Eastern Atlantic, near Spain and Portugal, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a small disturbance with low chances of development over the next seven days. We will continue to keep you updated.

Have a great day!

