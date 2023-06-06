Expect scattered storms

(WALA) - The scattered thunderstorms are mainly in the inland locations through this evening. Most rain activity will be over by late-evening.

Overnight lows will be reasonably mild. We expect lows in the upper 60s in most areas.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the thunderstorms will be around in the afternoon and evening hours. We have a little better chance of rain as a surface front sags into the area.

In the tropical Atlantic, there is one area of disturbed area near the Azores that is being monitored for development. It won’t have any impact on the U.S. and development odds are very low at 10%.

