Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at approximately 2:16 a.m., a traffic fatality occurred on Interstate 10 near Riviere Du Chien Road, involving an officer of the Mobile Police Department and a pedestrian.  

According to the Mobile Police Department, the preliminary investigation indicates that the officer was driving westbound in the inside lane and collided with a pedestrian who had entered the roadway.   The incident happened during foggy weather conditions.

The 74-year-old male victim died due to the injuries sustained in the collision.  The victim’s identity will not be disclosed at this time, pending notification of their next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

