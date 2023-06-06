Advertise With Us
FOX10, Franklin Primary Health Care team to provide free prostate cancer screenings

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with Franklin Primary Health Care to offer free prostate cancer screenings Friday, June 9, 2023.

All it takes is a simple blood test. The screenings will include a cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, and even a dental checkup.

Men can take advantage of the screenings from 7a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at the FOX10 Studio at 1501 Satchel Paige Dr.; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Franklin Primary Health Center Medical Mall at 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Mobile and North Baldwin Family Medical Center 201 D’Olive St. in Bay Minette.

The screenings are free for the first 100 men at each location.

