Grand jury will consider indictment of ex-Mobile cop charged with assaulting girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former police officer accused of assaulting his girlfriend gave up his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

A grand jury now will consider whether to indict Jacob Matthews, 33, on a charge of domestic violence-strangulation, a felony that carries a possible punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

“We obviously believe that there would have been sufficient evidence presented for a judge to bind the case over to the grand jury,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said outside court. “Apparently, the defendant’s attorney recognized that, too, and they made the decision to simply waive the case to the grand jury.”

A preliminary hearing is designed to ensure that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to charge people with crimes so that defendants do not have to wait months or even years with serious allegations hanging over them. It especially is important in cases where defendants are locked up.

Defense lawyers also find the proceedings useful in learning more about the facts of a case before prosecutors must formally disclose evidence.

But Matthews is out on bond and his attorney, David Barnett, told FOX10 News that he had a productive conversation with the detective on the case.

“He answered what I would have wanted to know at a preliminary hearing,” he said. “That’s why I did it.”

Matthews, who had been on the force since September 2018, resigned from the Mobile Police Department just before his arrest in March. Barnett said his client has not had any contact with his accuser. Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby reminded the defendant of a no-contact order that remains in place.

The alleged victim made similar allegations in a petition in February for a protection-from-abuse order. She wrote that in June and November last year, Matthews held her down and choked her, and that he tried to force his way into her home.

I fear for my children and my life,” she wrote.

A hearing on that matter is set for next month.

Blackwood said the case has heightened significance given the defendant’s employment as a police officer at the time.

“Certainly, Matthews was employed as a law enforcement officer,” he said. “That certainly does present different concerns. And so we are cognizant of that. It’s part of the case, just like any facts and circumstances are part of any case.”

Matthews has pleaded not guilty.

“He’s going on with his life,” Barnett said. “And he’s stayed in touch with me and had no other problems with the complainant.”

