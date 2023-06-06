Greene & Phillips: Pool Safety

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is just around the corner, and we all know that one of the best ways to beat the heat is to go swimming. Attorney David Greene from Greene & Phillips Personal Injury Attorneys, joined us to discuss the importance of pool safety.

The following questions and answers were provided by Greene & Phillips:

What are some good tips you have for people that will be enjoying swimming pools this summer?

The most important thing is to know how to swim, or if you do not know how to swim, like children for instance, make sure they have the proper floatation devices. Also, make absolutely sure that children are never left unattended around a swimming pool. If you are swimming at a public pool, it’s also important to be aware of the others around you. Avoid horseplay, running around the pool, diving when you’re unaware of the depth, and swimming unattended. If you happen to see someone struggling to swim or in distress, you should seek help immediately. Get the person out of the water, and call 911. Time is limited in situations such as drowning.

What kind of advice do you have for those who own the pools and those responsible for the safety in these areas?

It’s important to have rules for the pool area that people should abide by. All pools should have a proper barrier that helps to ensure that a child cannot get in without the help of an adult. It’s also a good idea to keep life-saving equipment near the pool area such as a rescue ring or lifesaving hook. If someone is injured in a residential pool, such as a friend’s or family’s, it’s very likely that if they’re injured they could potentially have a case in order to be compensated for those injuries.

If someone is injured in or near a pool, what should they do?

They should first seek medical attention. Call 911 if someone has drowned or severely injured. It’s very helpful to have someone around that knows CPR in the event that something like this happens. After they’re checked out, they should contact a personal injury attorney to see what they’re able to do to be compensated for their injuries. We see accidents like this all the time due to improper barriers around pools, manufacturing defects with the pool itself, or even adults or lifeguards neglecting to properly watch the children or swimmers. And most of these incidents occur at residential homes, where you would least expect it to happen. It’s important to speak with an attorney to see what you’re able to do in the event of an accident.

How can someone reach you if they have questions?

They can call 251-300-2000, go to GreenePhillips.com, or stop by our office. You never need an appointment, and you owe us nothing unless we get you money.

