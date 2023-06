MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m., Mobile Museum of Art will host their annual Makers Market & Open House featuring live music, food trucks, art activities, and free admission to the Museum.

Makers Market & Open House at Mobile Museum of Art

June 10, 2023 3 – 6 pm

Live music from Denver Hawsey

Mob Sno, Los Rollin Bros, and frios food trucks

Admission to the Museum will be free all day in addition to the afternoon activities.

Mobile Museum of Art

251.208.5200

4850 Museum Dr

Mobile, AL 36608

Located in Langan Park

www.MobileMuseumofArt.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.