MPD: Woman sitting in vehicle escapes injury in gunfire exchange

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman sitting in her vehicle escaped injury after she got caught in an exchange of gunfire, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Cottage Hill Road just before 8 p.m. Monday in reference to a victim’s vehicle being struck by gunfire.

Police said the woman had been sitting in her vehicle when unknown subjects in two unknown vehicles began shooting at each other and the woman’s vehicle was struck.

No injuries were reported and the subjects fled the scene., according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.