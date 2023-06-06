Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Woman sitting in vehicle escapes injury in gunfire exchange

Gun with Police Lights
Gun with Police Lights(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman sitting in her vehicle escaped injury after she got caught in an exchange of gunfire, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Cottage Hill Road just before 8 p.m. Monday in reference to a victim’s vehicle being struck by gunfire.

Police said the woman had been sitting in her vehicle when unknown subjects in two unknown vehicles began shooting at each other and the woman’s vehicle was struck.

No injuries were reported and the subjects fled the scene., according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court

Latest News

18-year-old injured in diving accident
Devin Lewis
Theodore man faces drug charges after allegedly trying to flee scene of crash
STEAM Camp for kids is officially underway
Summer camps underway in Baldwin County for kids K-8
Jacob Matthews ... charged with domestic violence.
Grand jury will consider indictment of ex-Mobile cop charged with assaulting girlfriend