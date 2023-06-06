Advertise With Us
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Westbound

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning on I-10 westbound just after the I-65 interchange.

Traffic on both sides of the interstate is backed up. However, drivers traveling Eastbound headed towards Exit 20, near the accident, will experience the most delays.

The cause of the accident & info about the victim is unknown. FOX10 is working to get more information on the accident and we will bring you the information as it becomes available.

