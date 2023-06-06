Prosecutors want to play audio from Citronelle police body cam footage at excessive force trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to allow them to play portions of the audio on police body camera footage showing a confrontation between the Citronelle police chief and a man arrested after a chase.

The June 2021 confrontation is the basis of federal criminal charges alleging that Tyler Norris, who was the police chief at the time, used excessive force against Isaiah McCree and deprived him of his constitutional rights.

Prosecutors said they intend to introduce video only from two police body cams and small snippets of audio from a third. That audio includes statements from Norris yelling at McCree to “quit resisting me, (expletive)! Quit resisting! You hear me?”

The chief also yells at McCree to “get on the (expletive) ground,” and he tells another officer to “pat this (expletive) down.”

What’s more, the audio depicts McCree making a noise “consistent with a person who is in pain,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing this week.

Norris already has been tried twice on the charge, along with another criminal count alleging that he misled investigators. Both previous trials ended with hung juries. His third trial is scheduled for next week. Prosecutors already presented body camera footage – with some audio – at the last trial. Defense attorney Jeff Deen told FOX10 News that both sides have had discussions about a possible plea deal. But for now, jury selection is set for Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office maintains that the video from the body cameras is admissible since they are not hearsay or testimony, and that prosecutors can demonstrate that they are authentic.

Prosecutors argue that the audio they want to play also is admissible because it is “narrow” and admissible under federal hearsay exceptions. They wrote that the statements were not part of any interrogation.

“Instead, the audio allows the jury to hear how officers responded to this emergency situation,” the prosecution filing states.

Prosecutors said they intend to play the chief’s statements so the jury and determine his demeanor and to bolster their allegation that the defendant issued commands to stop resisting in order to cover up his own abuse, not because McCree actually was resisting.

“The United States intends to show that Norris did not de-escalate the situation even as it became clear that (McCree) posed no threat once he stopped the vehicle,” prosecutors wrote.

Updated at 6:23 p.m. with comments from defense attorney Jeff Deen.

