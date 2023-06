MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ransom Ministries Inc. is excited to host their Inaugural Southern Tee Party Golf Tournament on June 22, 2023 at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, Al.

Ransom Ministries Inc.

320 South Craft Hwy

Chickasaw AL 36611

Office 251-751-0044

Info@ransomministries.com

www.ransomministries.com

www.Ransomrecycling.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.