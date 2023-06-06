Summer camps underway in Baldwin County for kids K-8

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you looking for something fun and educational for your children to do this summer? STEAM Camp for kids is officially underway.

Kids from pre-K all the way to 8th grade are broadening their horizons by learning new skills.

“This is our 4th year back in camp season, and we’ve got about 900 campers who are going to be coming through all of our locations. So, it’s really exciting to see all the plans and all the collaboration with teachers come full circle and here we are. And so, we’re ready for the best part which is welcoming kids,” Director Lindsey Coker said.

From robotics and other activities to even making soap, there’s something for everyone.

And the kids love it too.

“What’s your favorite part?”

“Making stuff,” Ava Grace said.

“Whenever we made the constellation lights and the glass bottles,” Holly said.

“We are learning about space. Ten out of ten,” JoJo said.

But that’s not all, this year, the camp is adding a new activity.

“One addition I’m really excited about this year is called CSI crime solvers. That’s a camp that we’re offering. It’s brand new, so they’re going to get to do things like hair sample analysis, blood analysis, and crime scene investigation. It’s going to be a really fun addition. I kind of want to go through the camp,” Coker said.

The camp is only in Baldwin County for this week but will head to Mobile County next week. You can find more information at this link.

