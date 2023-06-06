Advertise With Us
Surveillance video captures gun battle at Mobile gas station

Mobile police say one of the shooters was hit.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wild video of a gunfight outside a Mobile gas station is captured on surveillance video.

Several bullets flying sent innocent bystanders hitting the deck.

Mobile police say one of the shooters was hit.

In the full video, you see the woman walk up to a parked car with a gun.

Police say she was looking for trouble and could be charged with reckless endangerment.

It was a crazy scene Friday night at a Chevron gas station on Springhill Avenue.

It all started around 8:30 when you see a woman get out her car holding a gun and walk over to a burgundy car.

She tried talking to someone in the back seat but the driver started pulling off.

As the car swerves out of the parking lot you see gunfire coming from the car.

At least three bullets hit the concrete, one of them hitting the woman, who starts shooting back before running to her car and speeding off.

According to MPD the woman went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Daphne resident and former Hollywood cameraman celebrates 106th birthday
Surveillance video captures gun battle at Mobile gas station
Bayou La Batre couple loses everything in Memorial Day fire
Bayou La Batre couple loses everything in Memorial Day fire