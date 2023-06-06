Theodore man faces drug charges after allegedly trying to flee scene of crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man faces cocaine trafficking and other multiple charges after police stopped him from flee the scene of a wreck Monday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

According to authorities, an officer witnessed a traffic accident around 9:20 p.m. Monday in front of The Juicy Seafood at 4671 Airport Blvd. The driver of one of the vehicles involved, later identified as 29-year-old Devin Lewis, attempted to flee the scene but the officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in a nearby parking lot and detained him, police said.

An inventory of the vehicle turned up “a substantial amount” of drugs, as well as a firearm that was later determined to be reported stolen, according to MPD.

Lewis was taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail. In addition to trafficking cocaine, he faces charges of first-degree marijuana possession, trafficking illegal drugs, second-degree receiving stolen property and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. He also had an outstanding warrant.

His bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to jail records.

