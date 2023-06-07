Africatown Bridge Challenge 5k run/walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Africatown Bridge Challenge is a 5K run/walk over the Africatown Bridge and is the Africatown Community Development Corporation’s largest fundraising event of the year.

The 2023 Africatown Bridge Challenge is the fourth year the ACDC has hosted this event and they hope to make it an annual event hereafter. In 2017, its inaugural year, the event attracted over 500 participants of all ages and abilities. Participants can enjoy a beautiful and little-seen view from 350 feet high of Africatown, the Mobile River, the Alabama Port, and the beautiful Mobile-Tensaw River Delta.

Participants and sponsors should go to the ACDC website at www.africatowncdc.org and click on the race logo at the top of the page to register to run or walk or to sponsor this event.

Africatown Community Development Corporation

Africatown

P.O. Box 535, Mobile, AL 36601

Angela Jones, Program Director, 251-455-9980

Media Contact: Mary Mullins Redditt, 251-802-3341

www.africatowncdc.org

