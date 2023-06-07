Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Africatown Bridge Challenge 5k run/walk

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Africatown Bridge Challenge is a 5K run/walk over the Africatown Bridge and is the Africatown Community Development Corporation’s largest fundraising event of the year.

The 2023 Africatown Bridge Challenge is the fourth year the ACDC has hosted this event and they hope to make it an annual event hereafter. In 2017, its inaugural year, the event attracted over 500 participants of all ages and abilities. Participants can enjoy a beautiful and little-seen view from 350 feet high of Africatown, the Mobile River, the Alabama Port, and the beautiful Mobile-Tensaw River Delta.

Participants and sponsors should go to the ACDC website at www.africatowncdc.org and click on the race logo at the top of the page to register to run or walk or to sponsor this event.

Africatown Community Development Corporation

Africatown

P.O. Box 535, Mobile, AL 36601

Angela Jones, Program Director, 251-455-9980

Media Contact: Mary Mullins Redditt, 251-802-3341

www.africatowncdc.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week

Latest News

2023 Truckin for Trojans
Truckin for Trojans Touch-a-Truck Fundraiser
Prevent the summer slide with Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly
Prevent the Summer slide with Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly
Bama Flooring: Maintaining your warranty and cleaning your floors
Bama Flooring: Maintaining your warranty and cleaning your floors
Healthy Living with USA Health: National Cancer Survivor Month
Healthy Living with USA Health: National Cancer Survivor Month