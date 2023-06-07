Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama lawmakers push to widen I-65 statewide

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a new push to help make some commutes a little calmer.

Lawmakers recently passed a resolution calling on the Alabama Department of Transportation to study and prioritize widening I-65 from Tennessee to the Gulf. They are working with Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth urging ALDOT to take action.

Ainsworth recently tweeted that 65 needs to be six lanes throughout the state, adding that 65 needs to be six lanes throughout the state. Ainsworth said the gridlock hurts economic development, frustrates travelers, and raises questions about how tax dollars are being spent.

A few years ago, ALDOT widened over three miles of 65 from Pelham to Alabaster. The new proposed plan is to expand the interstate to six lanes along a seven-mile stretch from Alabaster to Calera. The project costs about 200 million dollars in federal, state and local funding.

State Sen. Garlan Gudger says a bigger interstate would help the state in several ways.

“This is such an artery throughout the state of Alabama; we need to make sure that we keep that artery clean and as efficient for travelers as possible and let it help all of our communities and towns as people travel through every day,” Gudger said. “If we don’t start planning for the future, then we’re never going to be able to be where we need to be in 15 years from now.”

Along with official state support, there’s also a website, gowide65.com, calling for change.

There’s no word from ALDOT yet on this push for I-65 to be widened statewide. It could be some time before we know if the project is approved. Lawmakers are hoping to have the study ready for the next legislative session.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers have concluded the 2023 legislative session that was marked by tax cut...
Alabama lawmakers end session marked by tax cuts
Witness at Grant Street apartment fire details what he saw
Witness at Grant Street apartment fire details what he saw
2 Mobile men accused of soliciting minors for sex in Okaloosa County
2 Mobile men accused of soliciting minors for sex in Okaloosa County
2 Mobile men accused of soliciting minors for sex in Okaloosa County
Two Mobile County men charged with trying to have sex with minors in Florida