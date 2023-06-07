Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much if it is fleeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama legislators typically tinker with the tax code, passing targeted breaks for businesses or specific groups of people.

This year was different. Lawmakers in the session that just concluded passed tax reductions that will put hundreds of dollars into the pockets of average Alabamians. But most of it could be fleeting, either as one-time payouts or temporary.

Rebates. Gov. Kay Ivey had called for bigger cash payouts, $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples. But the Legislature adopted a more modest compromise, and Ivey has signed it. Individuals who filed income tax returns this year will get $150. Couples will get $300.

Those payments will be sent as early as November.

Cut in the state sales tax on groceries. The grocery tax long has been hated, but previous attempts at repeal gained little traction. Under the bill before the governor, shoppers would see an immediate reduction of the sales tax on groceries from 4 percent to 3 percent in September. If revenues to the Education Trust Fund grow by at least 3.5 percent, the grocery tax rate would drop to 2 percent in September next year.

Overtime tax break. The third measure eliminates the 5 percent state income tax on overtime earnings. If the governor signs it, it will take effect beginning in January. But it would expire in June 2025 unless the Legislature renews it.

Robyn Hyden, executive director of the advocacy group Alabama Arise, says she cannot recall a legislative session that did more to reduce the burden on lower-income folks.

“We are thrilled to see the Legislature prioritize helping low-wage and working families as much as they have this year,” she said.

Alabama Arise estimates that cutting the state sales tax on groceries by 1 percentage point will save the average family $150 a year. The organization derives the cost to a family of four for what the U.S. Department of Agriculture considers a moderate-cost healthy diet.

That may be an overstatement. The Arise estimate works out to an annual food bill of $12,500, more than double the $5,259 that the average household spends on food at home, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hyden said it is difficult to estimate because household vary in size and spending patterns. Some families eat out more in restaurants, which the tax cut will not affect. But she said there is a straightforward say for people to estimate their own savings if the rate eventually falls from 4 percent to 2 percent.

“Just think about what you spend in one week on groceries,” she said. “Just the food you buy at the grocery store, the equivalent of one week’s worth of groceries. That’s how much you pay every year in terms of the 2 percent (tax).”

