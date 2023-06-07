Baldwin County EMA Director resigns without notice

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A sudden resignation by one of Baldwin County’s public safety leaders caught the County Commission by surprise. EMA Director of four years, Zach Hood handed in his letter of resignation and cell phone Monday night, June 5, 2023. He was not present in the commission meeting Tuesday morning where commissioners voted to accept the resignation.

Zachary Hood served as Baldwin County's EMA Director since March of 2019 (Baldwin County Commission)

“This was a shock to us, but we have to move forward. We cannot falter and we will not falter. It’s too important to our citizens of this county,” said Baldwin County Commission chairman, Skip Gruber at a press briefing later in the day.

Gruber said there was no prior indication the resignation was coming. Zach Hood began service as EMA Director in March of 2019 and helped the county through the COVID epidemic and Hurricane Sally. The only clues as to why he resigned can be found in the brief letter.

Hood thanks the Baldwin County Commission for the opportunities the job presented to him and his family and then goes on to say, “As I work to further grow in academia and professional opportunities I would like to also focus on family, career development, and leadership. I certainly trust each of you will understand.”

After voting to accept Hood’s resignation, the Baldwin County Commission appointed Assistant EMA Director, Tom Tyler as the interim director while a search is conducted for a new one. Tyler has served in the Assistant role for the last year and has a military and emergency management background. He feels his team is ready for any challenges this hurricane season may throw our way.

“I’d first say, we just finished a hurricane exercise in which we validated our processes. We came away from that very confident in our abilities to respond,” Tyler said. “Second thing I’d say is we have a very well-established team. All of us have been here over one year. Many of us, quite many more than that and we have an awful lot of experience in the room in that we have several who have been through several disasters.”

Commissioner Gruber said while Hood’s resignation is disappointing, the commission is confident in the new EMA leadership and will stand behind it.

“Anything that Tom or any of his staff thinks we need to do, we’re going to do it, you know,” Gruber reassured. “It’s not…this could have been the same thing if we could have had an accident. Someone…we’d have lost somebody. You’ve got to do the same thing. You’ve just got to continue moving forward.”

Former EMA Director Hood told Fox 10 News he left for the reasons stated in his resignation letter. As to why he left so suddenly, Hood said he wanted to remove himself quickly so the EMA team could move forward without distraction.

The search for a permanent EMA director will begin immediately.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.