Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bradley Byrne, Barbara Peters with Mobile Chamber discuss CAMP program

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Opening your own business can be tough, especially when it comes to finances.

The Mobile Chamber of Commerce offers a new program that is specifically for minorities and women in need of capital to help grow their business. It’s called the Capital Access Mentorship Program, or CAMP.

Bradley Byrne and Barbara Peters from the Mobile Chamber of Commerce visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about how the program works.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week

Latest News

Willie Lee Kirksey
Chatom man charged with attempted murder
Bradley Byrne, Barbara Peters with Mobile Chamber discuss CAMP program
Bradley Byrne, Barbara Peters with Mobile Chamber discuss CAMP program
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile Police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters.
Travis Lawson
Man indicted on attempted murder charge for shooting at police vehicle