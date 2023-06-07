MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off mild this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into this afternoon, daytime highs will max out in the mid-to-upper 80s, and the lower-90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling about 3 to 5 degrees warmer. There is a chance for scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms heading into this afternoon/evening, with the highest chances being closer to the I-10 corridor.

Overnight, we will stay mild in the 60s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will rinse and repeat. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid-90s, with more chances for pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Current rain chances are at 40%.

Rip current risks are low and will stay that way for the next 3 days.

Tracking the tropics, the Gulf and Caribbean are quiet. In the far Eastern Atlantic, near Spain and Portugal, the NHC was monitoring a small disturbance that had low chances for development. It is expected to move over cold water, however, so those chances have dropped to 0%. We will continue to keep you updated.

Have a great day!

