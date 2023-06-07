Advertise With Us
Chatom man charged with attempted murder

Willie Lee Kirksey
Willie Lee Kirksey(Washington County Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man in Chatom has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a victim during an altercation, according to police.

Chatom PD said two men got into an argument that turned physical on May 31 around 7:30 p.m. off Martin Luther King Avenue.

Officials said Willie Lee Kirksey pulled out a knife and stabbed Kenny Kennon and punctured his lung resulting in a life-threatening injury.

Kennon was taken to the Washington County Hospital before being transferred to a Mississippi hospital, according to authorities.

Kirksey is being held in the Washington County Jail and is charged with attempted murder, according to jail records.

