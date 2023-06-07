Conecuh County authorities investigating double homicide in Evergreen

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Conecuh County Coroner’s Office said it is investigating a double homicide that happened Tuesday night in Evergreen.

The incident occurred around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Green Apartments on Preyer Street.

Raenajai Smith, 23 of Evergreen was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The second victim, James Matthews Jr, 22, also of Evergreen, was taken by ambulance to Evergreen Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to a post on the coroner’s office’s Facebook page.

The families have been notified, officials said.

No further information is available at this time, the coroner’s office said.

The Evergreen Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating.

Both victims are being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Mobile for autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.

