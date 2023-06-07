Debt deal is ‘very first step,’ Rep. Carl says: ‘We got a very high mountain to climb here’

The cuts pledged by Congress last week to prevent a debt default are the steepest in more than a decade but still far short of what’s needed to put America’s house back in order, according to a budget expert.

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) agreed, telling FOX10 News that hard choices need to be made, although he offered few specifics.

The package agreed to by congressional Republicans and President Joe Biden takes care of the immediate risk of defaulting on the national debt. It trims almost $1.5 trillion in federal spending over a decade, with potentially up to $2 trillion if Congress follows through on nonbinding commitments made alongside of the agreement that President Joe Biden signed over the weekend.

But even under the best-case scenario, the country is poised for another debt-limit fight in about a year and a half. Marc Goldwein, vice president of the Washington-based Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said Congress cannot balance the budget without raising taxes, going after politically population programs – like Social Security, Medicare and defense – or rolling back some of the $1.5 trillion in tax breaks to various businesses or groups of people.

“It would take about $8 trillion just to hold the debt at its current levels,” he said. “We could pretty much cut discretionary spending in half, and it wouldn’t get us that kind of money. So we are not going to solve the debt through appropriations alone. … If you think we needed $8 trillion, this is getting us a quarter to an eighth of the way there. That is a good start, but it is not nearly enough.”

Carl voted for the debt deal. But he told FOX10 News that he agrees it is insufficient.

“This is step one,” he said. “Don’t get all bound up in every little detail. This is the very first step. We got a very high mountain to climb here.”

Carl said Congress needs to tackle so-called entitlements, which deliver promised benefits automatically to people who qualify, without the need for Congress to vote on additional funds.

“I mean, the real issue is the health care. … Health care in the next 10 years is basically gonna double, and we got to figure out a way of pulling that back, reining it back,” he said.

Carl said he believes cuts can be made without severely impacting services since expenditures are “totally out of control.” But he said the debt deal cannot be the last word on spending cuts.

“What little bit we dealt with last week in the debt ceiling – I know everyone was really focused on that – the lion’s share of the budget was untouchable,” he said. “So we’re gonna have to knuckle down and get serious.”

In exchange for suspending the debt ceiling, the White House agreed to non-defense spending for two years and capping the spending increases in 2025 to 1 percent.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget determined that the deal is the biggest budget cut attached to a debit ceiling increase since Republicans and then-President Barack Obama hammered out a deal in 2011. Goldwein said additional spending caps are not binding, which reduces the changes of additional savings. But he said if Congress follows through on all of the additional cuts, the total savings would exceed the 2011 deal.

“Either way, whether it’s 1 trillion or 2 trillion, it’s significant,” Goldwein said.

That’s important, Goldwin said, because expenditures through the regular appropriations process have been “growing out of control.” And that excessive spending began in 2018, he added, well before COVID-19 triggered emergency spending.

“From 2015 to 2022, all politicians did was add to the debt, whether it was tax cuts or spending increases or COVID relief,” he said.

Goldwein said the cuts passed last week will build “muscle memory” that could help Congress to “keep marching forward” and added that the looming insolvency of trust funds for Social Security, Medicare and highway will force additional action.

“But ultimately, it comes down to political will, and what can help us then political will is this muscle memory continuing to practice deficit reduction so that it gets easier and easier rather than harder and harder,” he said.

Carl said more sacred cows need to be on the table, including the defense budget, long a GOP priority. He said he believes large amounts of waste within the defense budget can be cut without affecting national security.

“You are going to see us doing some things that have never been done before,” he said.

Carl said he was no prepared to offer details but added: “You’re gonna see percentages of cuts in some of these departments that will just – it’ll surprise you. It truly will surprise you.”

Carl will get a chance to hear first hand what his constituents think. He is planning a slate of town hall meetings later this month.

