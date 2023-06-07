Advertise With Us
Dry conditions force Fairhope into Phase-1 of its Emergency Water Conservation Plan

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope residents are being asked to conserve water. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 the city entered Phase-1 of its Emergency Water Conservation Plan because usage has surpassed 80-percent capacity for more than a week. Phase – 1 is a voluntary measure for residents, but if the dry weather continues and folks don’t do their part, mandatory restrictions could come.

The hot, Alabama sun has been beating down on Fairhope more than most spots in Baldwin County. The Fairhope / Point Clear area is between eight and 12 inches short on rainfall this year. The dry heat has folks irrigating more than usual, pushing the city’s water supply close to its limits.

“Our usage has ranged anywhere in the past ten days from seven-point-three million gallons to eight-point-six million gallons,” Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan said.

Sullivan said each of those days exceeded 80-percent of the daily capacity with two of them exceeding 90-percent. Seven or more consecutive days at 90-percent would kick in mandatory restrictions.

Residents like Veronica Pecorino said the drought conditions are taking a toll on the yard. She doesn’t irrigate her lawn which is evident by several dead patches. She hopes folks will do their part now to avoid restrictions later.

“I think that if everybody would volunteer and really do their part, by the end of July we may be okay because this area can have a dry spell July and August and even September,” Pecorino said.

New, 24-inch water line will carry water from new well site into town
New, 24-inch water line will carry water from new well site into town(Hal Scheurich)

Fairhope went through the same emergency water conservation protocol a year ago and had intentions of having a new well online by now. Supply chain issues slowed the progress and contractors are just now laying pipes along County Road 48 to pump water from the east side of town.

“One of the things with the line that you’re taking about…it’s a twenty-four-inch line that’s going to come down Fairhope Avenue. Again, that will give us the ability to pump more water into town and that’s what you need. You need larger, larger lines and new wells,” explained Sullivan.

It could take another six to eight months for the new lines to be operational.

So, what can you do now to help during phase one? Mayor Sullivan said residents can start by using just the water needed and if you irrigate, do it at night between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. That’s the time when water usage is at its lowest.

