Family of 15-year-old killed in UTV accident remembers their loved son

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - We’re hearing from the grieving family of a 15-year-old killed in a UTV accident over the weekend in Stockton.

Houston Glass just finished his freshman year at McGill-Toolen with a big future ahead.

Now, his mom and dad are remembering their joyful son.

FOX10 News’s Lacey Beasley sat down with Houston’s mother and some family, and through tears, they recalled many silly, goofy stories of him.

They describe Houston as young, energetic, and kind. A 15-year-old outdoorsman, as his family calls him, and a lover of hunting, fishing, dancing, and cooking. His mother, Jennifer, said he just killed his first turkey and was so proud of it. He one day hoped to attend the University of Alabama or maybe enlist in the military.

His dad Glenn Glass sent some words about his son:

“Houston was the kindest, most polite, most courageous, and most loving son anyone could ever ask for. Everyone that knew him, loved him. He loved his family, his friends, and the outdoors. He was a hunter and an avid fisherman, but most importantly, he was my best friend. He was a wonderful son, and our family will miss him always.”

His mother, Jennifer Randolph sent this:

“Houston was a vibrant, adventurous, and an entertaining person. He had a bright spirit that brought energy to any group that he was part of. Early days, he enjoyed sports and being with teammates, but then he found his true love of the outdoors – hunting, fishing, anything that was outside and dirty.

Most of all, Houston was kind and loving – his love for his family was deep – he couldn’t wait for his sisters to get home from college; he loved spending time with his dad at the hunting camp; and he never failed to remind his mom that she was the best, most beautiful person he knew. Life won’t be the same without his silly songs, his impromptu dancing, off the wall jokes, and mostly his warm strong hugs.”

A memorial mass for Houston is at St. Ignatius 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Houston also leaves behind 4 siblings.

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Witness at Grant Street apartment fire details what he saw
2 Mobile men accused of soliciting minors for sex in Okaloosa County
