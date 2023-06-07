Advertise With Us
Former Citronelle police chief to plead guilty to federal crime

Then-Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris points a finger at Isaiah McCree after a high-speed...
Then-Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris points a finger at Isaiah McCree after a high-speed chase on June 30, 2021, in Citronelle, Alabama. Federal prosecutors allege this screen shot from police body camera footage was from after Norris used excessive force to take McCree into custody.(U.S. District Court)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris has agreed to plead guilty to a federal crime, resolving a case that was a week away from a third trial, the defense indicated Wednesday.

Norris, 44, had been charged with deprivation of rights under color of law and witness tampering. Two previous trials in U.S. District Court ended without unanimous verdicts from the jury.

Jury selection for a third trial was set for Monday, but on Wednesday, defense attorney Jeff Deen filed notice with the court that his client would plead guilty to an amended charge. It was not immediately clear what the charge is, and Deen could not immediately be reached for comment. But the short filing made reference to a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It also is unclear with the plea deal affects an assault charge pending in Mobile County Circuit Court. Both that charge and the federal indictment stem from the same incident, a June 2021 traffic stop following a high-speed chase on U.S. 45 that ended in the parking lot of Citronelle Elementary School.

Prosecutors alleged that Norris improperly kneed the driver, Isaiah McCree, after he was in handcuffs. Other officers who participated in the chase testified against Norris, and jurors saw video from police body cameras.

But the defense argued that Norris was trying to gain control of a chaotic situation and was justified in using force to get McCree under control.

The witness tampering charge related to an interview that Alabama Law Enforcement Investigators conducted with Norris 2½ months after the incident. Prosecutors alleged that Norris misled the investigators about what happened. The defense maintained than any factual discrepancies were due to a faulty memory.

