Former Franklin Co. DA arrested for shoplifting
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former district attorney in Franklin County was arrested Tuesday afternoon after stealing from a Walmart in Russellville.
According to an official with the Russellville Police Department, John Pilati was arrested and charged with misdemeanor shoplifting for stealing less than $500 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
Pilati was found guilty in 2007 of five sexual misconduct charges from 2001-2004 when he was the Franklin County District Attorney. He was found guilty of fondling five men while on the job. The men ranged in age from 16-20.
In 2008, Pilati was sentenced to 42 months in prison for his sexual misconduct charges.
