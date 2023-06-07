Advertise With Us
Former Franklin Co. DA arrested for shoplifting

A former district attorney in Franklin County was arrested Tuesday afternoon after stealing from a Walmart in Russellville.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former district attorney in Franklin County was arrested Tuesday afternoon after stealing from a Walmart in Russellville.

According to an official with the Russellville Police Department, John Pilati was arrested and charged with misdemeanor shoplifting for stealing less than $500 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Pilati was found guilty in 2007 of five sexual misconduct charges from 2001-2004 when he was the Franklin County District Attorney. He was found guilty of fondling five men while on the job. The men ranged in age from 16-20.

In 2008, Pilati was sentenced to 42 months in prison for his sexual misconduct charges.

