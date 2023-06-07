Advertise With Us
Four charged in theft that led to fatal crash

Tia McKinney was charged with grand theft of a controlled substance and delivery of a...
Tia McKinney was charged with grand theft of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. Kelso, Banks, and Brandi were all charged with robbery.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fight over stolen medicine landed four people in jail and the victim dead behind the wheel in a crash, according to police.

On Tuesday afternoon, Panama City Police were called to an accident at the 1100 block of Mack Lewis Drive. When they arrived, they say an SUV was embedded into the side of a building, and driver Roy A. Harris, 53, dead inside.

During the investigation, officers reportedly learned Harris had been in a fight with four other people before the accident.

Detectives found that 25-year-old Tia Leshone McKinney had allegedly stolen prescription hydrocodone from Harris and planned to sell them.

When attempting to take back the medicine, Harris was involved in an altercation with 64-year-old Glendell Yevonne Kelso, 44-year-old Chekila S. Banks, 47-year-old Brandi Leigh McKinney, and Tia McKinney.

Investigators say Harris left the scene in the SUV once Tia took the drugs.

Witnesses told officials Harris was seen slumped over the steering wheel when the vehicle hit the building.

The two occupants in the building at the time were reportedly not injured.

Tia McKinney was charged with grand theft of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. Kelso, Banks, and Brandi were all charged with robbery.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PCPD at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

