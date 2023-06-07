Gulf Coast Spotlight: Colby Shinn from Sheffield School of the Dance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - International dance star and choreographer Colby Shinn from Sheffield School of the Dance joined us for our Gulf Coast Spotlight to talk about the 80th Anniversary of “Showtime”, their dance studios annual production.

Sheffield School of the Dance is based in Mobile, Alabama and is celebrating our milestone 80th Anniversary Season! We are a 5 time Nappie Award winner for “Best Dance Studio” and “Best Dancer” in Mobile & Baldwin County. Founded in 1943 by Mary Lou Sheffield-Noletto, the studio has grown from a small one room facility to a state of the art studio with Three Locations through the Mobile/Baldwin Metro Area serving over 400 students. We are thrilled to offer classes at our West Mobile studio, Dauphin/Rickarby (Midtown) and on the Eastern Shore for our 2022-23 season. Today, the studio offers nearly 75 classes a week, and is recognized nationally and internationally for excellence in technique, choreography and explosive performances.

The studio’s faculty is comprised of 11 teachers, all of whom have trained extensively and present their material in the most positive and professional manner possible. Our Family Based Business is of the 2nd & 3rd Generation, carrying on Ms. Mary Lou’s founding principles to dancers today! Our faculty’s Credits and Honors include Mary Lou Sheffield-Noletto Day in the City of Mobile, Professional Ballet & Jazz Companies, Jazz Dance World Congress, Walt Disney Entertainment, JUMP Dance Convention Faculty, Tremaine National Dance Teacher of the Year, National & International Choreography Awards, Crash Dance Productions, Radio City Music Hall, The Academy Awards and International Master Teaching across the United States, Canada, Central America & Europe. All ages and levels are taught from Age 3 thru Adults, and Beginner thru Pre-Pro Level Classes. The very best in Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary/Lyrical, Hip Hop and Acro is offered!

It has been said that “Dance Training is Life Training”, and we are very proud of the Sheffield Legacy that carries through our alumni. Our students have been accepted in to prestigious college dance programs including The Juilliard School, PACE University, Florida State University, Oklahoma City University, The University of Southern Mississippi, The University of Alabama and more.

Our alumni have gone on to Major Dance Careers on Broadway, Television, Film, The Radio City Rockettes, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Houston Ballet, Cirque du Soleil, Tokyo Disney, MTV Video Music Awards, America’s Got Talent, Miss America Finalists, and performances with major recording artists including Paula Abdul, Usher, LeAnn Rimes, Camila Cabello and more!

Our faculty promises to instill a passion and love for the beautiful art of dance with all. Let Sheffield School of the Dance be the place where your child’s dreams can come true!

