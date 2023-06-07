Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: National Cancer Survivor Month

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jamie Rich, CRNP at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to speak on National Cancer Survivor Month. Various programs are offered for cancer survivors, including a six-week survivorship program and support groups specific to their cancer.

Visit their website for more information.

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
