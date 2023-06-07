Heat is building

(WALA) - A few evening thunderstorms are possible through 10 p.m. on this Wednesday. We will see things wind down later this evening and clear out overnight. Lows will be mild with most readings in the upper 60s.

The heat begins to build in the forecast. We will see highs in the low 90s through the weekend. The nights are going to gradually become more muggy.

There are slightly lower rain chances this weekend.

Things look hotter again next week, with a few thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

The tropics are quiet.

