Man indicted on attempted murder charge for shooting at police vehicle

Travis Lawson
Travis Lawson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been indicted for attempted murder stemming from a September 2022 shooting, according to officials.

According to police, they responded to the 1600 block of Flicker Street on September 20, 2022 in response to shots fired.

While they were at the location, an unknown male subject began firing at the police vehicle before fleeing on foot, according to MPD.

Officials said the vehicle was struck, but nobody was injured.

Travis Lawson, 27, has been identified as the shooter and was indicted on Wednesday, June 7 on two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied or unoccupied vehicle, according to court documents.

