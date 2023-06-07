McIntosh man dies in motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 52-year-old McIntosh man died Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. Benjie A. Covington, 52, was fatally injured when the 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck an embankment, ALEA said.

The agency said the crash occurred on John Johnston Road, about four miles west of McIntosh city limits, in Washington County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

