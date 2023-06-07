Memories Fish Camp in Theodore closes for renovations

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County is updating another local park. Renovations are underway at Memories Fish Camp in Theodore.

Construction started this week and is expected to take about four months. Memories, which is located at 4901 Fowl River Road, will be closed to the public until the work is complete.

According to the Mobile County Commission, renovations will include demolition of existing structures; electrical, parking and bulkhead improvements; a new boat ramp; a new dock; and a new kayak launch.

The commission is spending $635,000 on the project.

The upgrades are funded by the Gulf of Mexico Energy and Security Act (GOMESA), from which four of the five Gulf States receive offshore oil drilling revenue. Mobile and Baldwin counties and the state of Alabama receive funds from this revenue source that can be used toward coastal restoration, conservation, and protection projects, which include public access-to-water projects.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.